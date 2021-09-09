Police Constable shot by unidentified men at UP

Lucknow: A police constable was shot at by few unidentified men in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, yesterday night. The victim was shot during his night patrolling duty, around 9 pm and was immediately admitted to hospital, for treatment.

‘Our constable, Arun was going for duty by his own vehicle last night at 9 pm. Around 9.45 pm, we received his call that he has been shot with a gun by few unidentified men. Immediately, we reached there and got him admitted to District Combined Hospital, Baghpat, for treatment.’ reported ANI news, quoting Baghpat Superintendent of Police

Police also informed that, the victim’s condition is stable as of now and doctors have kept him under constant observation for the next 24 hours. Police have retrieved the CCTV footage of the area and has started collecting further evidences. The constable’s statement will be taken for the investigation after 24 hours. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also: Eloping for the 25th time in 10 years, with different men; husband waiting again, willing to ‘accept her’