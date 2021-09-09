Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher. BSE Sensex settled at 58,305, higher by 55 points and NSE Nifty ended at 17,369.25, up by 16 points.

13 of 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,840 shares ended higher while 1,347 closed lower on the BSE.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

‘It will be crucial for the Nifty 50 index to hold around its support zone of 17,200-17,250. If Nifty is able to sustain the level of 17,200-17,250, it can witness higher levels of 17,500. Technical indicators suggest a volatile movement in the market in a small range between 17,200-17,500’, said Ashis Biswas, head of technical research at CapitalVia Global Research.

The top gainers in the market were Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, TCS and NTPC. The top losers in the market were Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries.