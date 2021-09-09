‘Wrong message’-No Jeans or T-Shirts in office: District magistrate issues the ‘dress code’

In a first, the district magistrate (DM) of Uttarakhand requested that office workers should not wear denim and T-shirts during work hours. Employees and some officials attending meetings in jeans and T-shirts do not look good, the DM in the order states.

‘I have noticed that some district-level employees and officials wear denim and T-shirts, while attending meetings with senior officials. The conduct of this government servant does not appear proper,’ Bageshwar DM Vineet Kumar said in his order. DM further stated that T-shirts and denim sent the wrong message to the masses as well as tarnished the office’s reputation.

Thus, the company requires its employees to wear formal clothes to work. ‘The concerned heads (officials) should ensure the fulfillment of the order, otherwise, action will be taken,’ wrote the district manager in his order to department heads. Among the districts in Uttarakhand, Bageshwar may be the first to enact a dress code. Nevertheless, a DM of Udham Singh Nagar had issued a similar order a few years ago, but was transferred before the order could be implemented.

The employees’ union has welcomed the move. According to Deepak Joshi, president of Uttarakhand Secretariat (Employees) Union, employees were encouraged to dress decently. ‘Some followed our suggestion, while others did not. Despite this, many senior government officials have been spotted wearing T-shirts and jeans at the secretariat,’ he said. Employees in Bageshwar district, however, have so far remained silent regarding the ‘dress code’.