Farmers’ income increased under BJP govt in Gujarat: Deputy CM

The annual agriculture income of the state farmers increased to Rs 1.40 lakh crore, thanks to various efforts by successive BJP government in Gujarat, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday. He stated that during the Congress regime the annual agricultural income of the state farmer were Rs 7000-8000 crore.

Addressing a ground-breaking event for a new Viramgam APMC facility in Ahmedabad district, Patel said: ‘During the times of Congress governments (in Gujarat), the annual income of all the farmers was Rs 7,000-8,000 crore; whatever they might sow… that increased to Rs 1.40 lakh crore last year.’

The deputy CM listed a number of BJP-led projects in Gujarat, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work on water management while he was the state’s chief minister and credited the completion of the Narmada Yojana as Modi’s finest achievement.

According to Patel, PM Modi helped improve farmers’ income in the state with programmes like the Narmada Yojana, Sujalam Sufalam Yojana for North Gujarat, SAUNI Yojana for Saurashtra and the construction of check dams. Farmers were able to harvest two crops in a year as a consequence of all of these measures and land prices increased considerably, he noted.

Also Read: ‘Ready to release Rs 56,000 cr pending tax refund dues to exporters’: Govt

As its existing facilities are insufficient to fulfill the demands of the farmers’ rush, the Viramgam APMC has bought 11 bighas of land to construct a new structure, Patel said.

The projected building’s ground-breaking ceremony was held in the presence of the deputy CM and other APMC and Viramgam area authorities. During his speech, Patel also stated that a road to the proposed APMC building will be sanctioned at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.