‘Blood Abhisheka’ on ‘Annatthae’ cut-outs, advocate files complaint against Rajnikanth

Chennai: An advocate named Tamilvendhan filed a complaint against actor Rajinikanth, condemning the act by his fans to sacrifice a goat and pour its blood over the actor’s cut-out. In his complaint, Tamilvendhan alleged that, when the first look poster of ‘Annatthae’ was out recently, fans of Rajinikanth crossed all limits by ruthlessly killing a goat and pouring its blood on the cut-out of actor ‘as part of celebrations’.

‘This cruel act has let loose fear among women and children. Instead of condemning, Rajinikanth has kept quiet, when the whole issue was widely circulating in media. When sacrifices are offered in temples, they are done at remote places, and even meat shops do them discreetly, such a barbaric act on road in broad day light should be condemned. Action should be taken against Rajinikanth for supporting such acts through his silence,’ Tamilvendhan said.

The much-awaited first look poster of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Annaatthe’, was launched on Vinayak Chaturthi day, September 10th. A few fans of the actor slaughtered a goat in public, and poured its blood on the first look poster. The videos and pictures of this brutal act by frenzy fans went viral on social media and PETA, the Animal Welfare Organization has condemned the act.

‘Annatthae’ scheduled as Diwali release, is a romance, comedy, and action packed rural- entertainer, to be released on November 4th.