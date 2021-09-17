Etihad Airways announces 50% discount on tickets

Abu Dhabi: UAE national air carrier, Etihad Airways, has announced that flight tickets purchased from a pop-up stand in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates from September 16 to 23 will get 50% discount.

The stall located on the lower ground floor of Mall of the Emirates is open daily from 10:00 a.m to 10:00 pm on weekdays, and until midnight on weekends.

Visitors to the Etihad stand can also receive unique discount codes of up to 25% for future bookings. Discounts are available for bookings in economy, business and first class for travel until December 8, 2021.