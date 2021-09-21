A checklist for parents and students from WHO while schools reopen.

The risk of infection in children:

The data suggest that children under the age of 18 represents about 8.5% of the total reported cases with lowest death rate. Since most of the children are free from pre-existing medical conditions, the risk factor of severe infection is lower than adults.

Only a few outbreaks are reported which involves children or schools till now. The lesser number of outbreaks reported among teaching staff indicates that spread of the virus in educational settings might be limited. However, data from studies suggest that infection rates among younger children are lower than that of teenagers.

Since many countries are planning to slowly re-open educational institutions, the long-term effects of school reopening on community spread are yet to be evaluated. Modelling studies say, reopening schools might have a minor impact on wider transmission in the community.

Instructions to the children

· It is normal to feel sad, confused, anxious or angry in a situation like this. Talk to someone you trust to keep yourself and your school healthy and safe. Get information from reliable sources.

· To prevent infection, wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds.

· Refrain from touching your face, eyes nose and mouth.

· Do not share food and drinks with others.

· Share what you learn about the disease with your friends and family.

· Always maintain god practices like coughing into your elbows and washing your hands.

· Do not tease or stigmatise your peers about being sick.

· Inform your parents, family members or any responsible caregiver immediately if you feel sick.

· Do not attend school in case you are feeling sick.

Instructions to the caretakers.

· Monitor your child’s health regularly.

· Teach good hygiene practices to your children.

· Teach children to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.

· Ensure that safe drinking water is available for the children

· Ensure access to clean toilets and latrines for the children.

· Encourage your children to ask questions and express their feelings freely.

· Teach your children to be considerate of one another.

· Co-ordinate with school and get updated about the events happening in school.

· Prevent stigmatization by reminding children that the virus doesn’t follow ethnicity, age, ability, or gender.