Mother- daughter arrested with heroin worth Rs 25 crore

Mumbai: Customs officials arrested two foreigners and recovered 4.95 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 25 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. This was one of the biggest seizures of drugs smuggled through the airport by individuals.

The arrested mother and daughter were traveling from Johannesburg to Mumbai through Doha by Qatar Airlines. The drug was concealed in the cavities of the trolley bags. The nationality of the women were not disclosed.

Also Read: 37 Kilograms of heroin, cocaine seized in Delhi, Noida

The preliminary investigation revealed that the women were carriers and were promised US dollar 5000 per trip for smuggling heroin to India. The two accused were produced before a court after their arrest and were sent to judicial custody till October 5.