‘Narendra Modi Ji, Amit Shah ji, we won’t let you make India like Taliban’: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah by comparing the Union government with Taliban in Afghanistan. The TMC leader also accused that BJP spread lies and fake propaganda and called it a ‘Jumla party’.

‘Narendra Modi Ji, Amit Shah ji, we won’t let you make India like Taliban. India will remain united…Gandhi ji, Netaji, Vivekananda, Sardar Valllabhai Patel, Guru Nanak ji, Gautam Budhha, Jains…all will stay together in the country. We won’t let anyone divide India’, said the Trinamool Congress leader while addressing a public rally in Bhabanipur.

The West Bengal CM is facing a crucial by-poll in the Bhabanipur constituency.In order to continue as Chief Minister, Mamata is required to win a seat in the state assembly by November 5, in conformity with the constitutional provisions. She had earlier failed in the Nandigram seat in the assembly elections held in May.

Mamata is facing BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and Left Front’s Srijib Biswas. By poll will be held on September 30 and votes will be counted on October 3.