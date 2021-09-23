Expo 2020 Dubai offers one month’s pass for cost of daily ticket

Dubai: The organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai has announced a new offer to visitors. The organizers announced ‘October Pass’. This pass will allow access to the Expo for one month at a cost of 95 dirhams. The promotion is available until October 15. The pass also offers 10 ‘Smart Queue’ bookings per day for participating pavilions and attractions.

The expo will begin on October 1 and will end on March 31st, 2022. 200 participants, including 191 countries, as well as businesses, multilateral organizations and educational institutions are participating in the mega event. The Expo will host 192 pavilions, 200 food and beverage outlets and 60 live events each day.

Tickets are available online and in the convenience stores at the Dubai Metro stations or Enoc and Eppco service stations. Tickets are categorized into three tiers – one-day tickets are priced at Dh 95, multi-day tickets offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195 and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at Dh 495.