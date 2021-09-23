POSCO case victim commits suicide in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A 16 year old victim of sexual assault was found dead at her residence in Pramadom, Konni on Thursday. The girl was assaulted by her neighbour Vishnu (31), who was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping the minor girl. After the incident, the plus one student girl was facing severe mental trauma, which increased due to upcoming exam pressure.

The girl lived with her father and her grandmother. According to police reports, she committed suicide when her father who is a rubber tapping worker went to work on Thursday morning.

Also read: Freedom fighter Suseelamma, succumbs to death at 100

The girl’s grandmother had informed the Police that, it was the girl who switched on the light when her father woke up in the morning to go for work, and later went back to sleep. When her grandmother woke up at eight o’clock, she searched for the girl, but could not find her. Later, around 9 am, the girl was found hanging in the kitchen. Konni police arrived at the scene and completed the inquest proceedings.