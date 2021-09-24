Kerala High Court dismisses PIL against Hartal supporting ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Sept 27

Kochi: Kerala High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation that seeked to declare the state-wide hartal on September 27, as illegal, on Friday. The hartal was called by the ruling LDF to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre’s anti-farm laws.

The petition was filed by a Sasthamkotta native, and was considered by a bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly. The plea was dismissed following the declaration from the State Government, that it will ensure that no untoward incidents will occur due to the strike.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the group that leads the anti-farm rule agitation, has announced ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27, aiming at further strengthening and expanding the farmers agitation which began in November last year. The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the rules, which they are anxious of doing away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. LDF convenor and CPI(M) acting secretary in Kerala, A Vijayaraghavan, has announced after party meeting that, it will observe a state-wide hartal on the same day extending solidarity with it.

The state government has also informed High Court that that it will ensure necessary arrangements for those who would like to work on September 27, and will ensure protection to those who are not participating in the strike.

Vijayaraghavan had also informed the media that, five lakh people will participate in the protest in the state, against central government’s anti-farmer policy. Over 100 organisations including motor transport workers, bank employees and farmers organisations have extended their support to the LDF agitation.