‘TMC does not have any leaders, they are finding them in BJP’: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that no one can control the votes of BJP. The BJP leader was replying to Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s claim that BJP will disintegrate in the state if TMC keeps its doors open.

‘Let them do it. TMC does not have any leaders, they are finding them in BJP. No individual can control the votes of sanatans, SC, STs and OBCs. These votes are only influenced by PM Modi’, said Adhikari.

Earlier TMC leader Firhad Hakkim also claimed that a top leader of BJP will soon join TMC. TMC leaders said that BJP leaders mostly MLAs, have been queuing up before the TMC office and BJP will soon collapse in the state.

Several BJP leaders joined TMC after its victory in the state assembly elections in May this year. Former union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and 3 BJP MLAs have also joined the ruling party earlier.