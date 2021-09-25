Archery World Championship: Indian players bag two silver medals

Yankton: In archery, the Indian women’s and mixed compound teams bagged silver medals at the World Championships in Yankton. India has reached the finals, six times at the World Championships, but never won a gold.

India’s Women’s Compound Team comprising of Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar lost to the Sara Lopez Alejandra Usquiano and Nora Valdez of Columbia by 229-224 in the finals. In the Compound Mixed Team final, the Indian pair of Jyothi and Abhishek Verma lost to Colombia’s Sara Lopez and Daniel Munoz by 150-154.

Indian players remain in contention for three medals in individual compound events. Abhishek Verma and Jyothi will compete in their respective quarter-finals later on Saturday. Ankita Bhakat will also play her quarter-final match in the recurve competition on Sunday.