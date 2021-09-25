‘Talibani BJP cannot run in India. TMC alone is enough to defeat BJP’: Claims Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on BJP and the union government. The TMC leader attacked BJP as the union government denied permission to Mamata to visit Italy to participate in World Peace Convention.

‘There was a meeting on world peace in Rome, where I was invited. The German Chancellor, Pope are also supposed to attend. Italy had given special permission for me to attend the program but the Centre denied clearance, saying it wasn’t right for the CM to attend this program. You will not be able to stop me. I am not eager to visit foreign countries, but this was about the respect of the nation. You (PM Modi) keep talking about Hindus, I am also a Hindu woman, why did you not allow me? You are totally jealous’, said Mamata Banerjee.

‘We have to protect our freedom. ‘Talibani’ BJP cannot run in India… TMC alone is enough to defeat BJP. ‘Khela’ will start from Bhabanipur and will finish after we win in the entire nation’, she added.

The World Peace Conference centered on Mother Teresa will be held on Oct 6th and 7th in Rome. The conference will be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis, Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Alzhar HE Ahmad al-Tayyib and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The Union government said that the permission was denied as the event is not commensurate in status for participation by the Chief Minister of a state.

However, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the union government had taken the decision after considering all sides.