Bharat Bandh: Police issues advisory

Chandigarh: Haryana Police issued an advisory for Monday to maintain peace and order, during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ declared by farmer unions on Monday. The police in the advisory said that people may face traffic disruption due to the strike.

Police has requested protesters to raise their issues peacefully without disturbing the law-and-order situation. It also warned that strict action will be taken against those who try to disturb law and order situation. Earlier the Delhi Police said that no protesters will be allowed to enter Delhi from the three protest sites at the city’s border.

The Bharat Bandh was declared by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions. The Bandh will be held from 6 AM to 4 PM. The Bandh was called to mark the one year of year of the three controversial farm laws that were passed by Parliament.

SKM has announced that central and state government offices, markets, shops, factories, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will not be allowed to function. Public and private transport will not be allowed to operate and no public functions will be allowed. The organizers has excluded all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies from the Bandh.

Congress, AAP, YSRC, DMK, Telugu Desam, Left parties, BSP, RJD etc. Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments have announced complete support to the Bandh. SKM will organize a protest rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on 11 am.