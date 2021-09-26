Canada lifts travel ban on Indian travellers.

Canada has released new travel guidelines to be effective from 27th September. According to the new regulations, a month-long ban on the passenger flights from India has been lifted, allowing direct flights to Canada from India. Earlier this year in April, Canada had banned all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India, as the Covid-19 situation in India worsened.

Travellers who are eligible to travel to Canada would be able to travel via direct flights to the country, once the restrictions are expired, Transport Canada informed. It also said that the passengers must have proof of negative Covid-19 test taken not more than 18 hours before departure from the approved laboratory at the Delhi airport.

Travel guidelines to be followed by travellers from India to Canada.