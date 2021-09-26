Canada lifts travel ban on Indian travellers.

Canada has released new travel guidelines to be effective from 27th September. According to the new regulations, a month-long ban on the passenger flights from India has been lifted, allowing direct flights to Canada from India. Earlier this year in April, Canada had banned all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India, as the Covid-19 situation in India worsened.
Travellers who are eligible to travel to Canada would be able to travel via direct flights to the country, once the restrictions are expired, Transport Canada informed. It also said that the passengers must have proof of negative Covid-19 test taken not more than 18 hours before departure from the approved laboratory at the Delhi airport.
Travel guidelines to be followed by travellers from India to Canada.
- Travellers must carry the proof of negative Covid-19 test from approved Genestrings Laboratory at Delhi airport.
- The test must be taken within 18 hours of scheduled departure to Canada.
- Before boarding, air operators will check the traveller’s test result to ensure that they are eligible to enter Canada.
- Fully vaccinated passengers are required to upload the information regarding vaccination, to the ArriveCAN mobile app or website.
- Passengers who travel via an indirect route to Canada must get a negative Covid-19 test result from the third country before departure to Canada.
