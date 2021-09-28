India becomes Dubai’s second biggest trading partner.

According to the official data that was released on Sunday, Dubai government stated that India has emerged as the second biggest trade partner of Dubai. The overall volume of trade has reached 38.5 billion Dirham in the first half of this year.

The emirate had a trade volume of 86.7 billion Dirham with China in the first half followed by India and United States. The reports said that the trade had grown 74.5 percent from 38.5 billion dirham to 67.1-billion Dirham year-on-year with India, in the first half of 2020.

China, with66.3 billion Dirham total trade with Dubai, recorded a growth of 30.7 percent, in the 2020 first half. In 2021 fist half, America traded 32 billion Dirham with 1 percent year-on-year increase from 31.7 billion Dirham, with Dubai.

The five biggest trade partners increased their total share by 30.034 percent to 241.21 billion Dirham in 2021 first half, from the 185.06 billion Dirhams in the first half od 2020. The item that topped the list of commodities in the external trade of Dubai was gold, at 138.8 billion Dirham. Telecom held the second place at 94billion Dirham.

Imports rose to 414 billion Dirham from 320 billion Dirham with a rise of 29.3 percent year-on-year. RE-exports reached 198.6 billion Dirhams from 154.79 billion Dirham with 28.3 percent year-on-year rise.

Dubai has reinforced its status as one of the world’s quickest growing business hubs, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said.