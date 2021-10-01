State govt relaxes curbs on movement of people from Oct 10-20

Kolkata: West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee government has extended COVID-19 restrictions until October 30. The order takes effect on Friday, October 1. However, restrictions regarding the movement of people are being relaxed during Durga Puja night.

From October 10 to October 20, restrictions on movement of people and vehicles have been relaxed between 11 pm to 5 am. However, outdoor activities between 11 pm to 5 am have been restricted. The exception was made for the festival because many people visit puja pandals at night in Kolkata and elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the government decided not to permit local trains to run, though Metro Railway trains would continue to run.

According to a state health bulletin, West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 15,69,070 as 749 more people tested positive and 15 deaths pushed the state’s death toll to 18,793.