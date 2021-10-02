Pope appreciates youth for challenging the adult world.

Pope Francis praised a youth climate conference for the dreams and projects of goodness the young climate activists put forward, on Wednesday. The Pope encouraged them to keep up their good work of advocating for climate actions.

The Pope spoke to the youth that gathered in Milan, Italy for the Youth4Climate program, through video. Over 400 climate change activists from 197 countries were present at the event, when Pope stated that their work was good for humanity and that they were capable of challenging the adult world, NBC News reported.

The Roman Catholic Church has advocated for environmental protection for long under the leadership of Pope Francis. Earlier this month, Pope Francis, the archbishop of Canterbury and the leader of Eastern Orthodox Church had called out to everyone for making meaningful sacrifices in order to protect the Earth, in a joint statement.

The Youth4Climate is an event organised as a continuation of climate strike organised by the young environmental movements all around the globe, called Fridays for Future. More than 1500 cities conducted rallies of young activists worldwide, last Friday. The youth demanded for better actions against climate change to the world leaders.

The renowned Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke to the rally held in Berlin on Friday. In her speech, she criticized world leaders and mocked their ‘empty promises’ and warned them about the reality of climate crisis.