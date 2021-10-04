India’s Covid vaccine coverage crosses 91 crore

New Delhi: The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare announced that India’s has crossed 91 crore vaccination doses. As per the data released by the ministry, 25% of the adult population in the country has been administered both doses of the vaccine. The data also revealed that the daily number ofdoses administered has reached 79.08 lakh per day in September.

The ministry said that they are planning to administer 100 crore vaccines before mid-October. The Union government is planning a celebration as the country crosses 100 crore vaccinations.

Also Read: State government extends Covid restrictions till October 19

Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. In the second phase which started from February 2, frontline workers were vaccinated. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The vaccination for all people aged above 45 began from April 1. From May 1, all people aged above 18 were also included in the mass vaccination drive.

It took 85 days to touch the 100 million vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 200 million mark and 29 more days to reach the 300 million mark, took 24 days to reach 400 million and then 20 more days to cross the 500 million vaccination mark on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 600 million mark and took only 13 days to reach 700 million from 600 million on September 7. The total number of doses administered crossed the 750 million mark on September 13 and 840 million in September 23. Total vaccination crossed 90 crore on October 2.