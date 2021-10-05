Married woman in Karnataka burnt alive for resisting rape

Yadgir: A 23-year-old woman was burnt alive in Karnataka’s Yadgir district for resisting rape attempt, on Monday. The incident took place in a village near Shahapur town in Yadgir, Karnataka. Balamma, a married woman was poured petrol over her and set to fire alive by Gangeppa, a resident of Chowdeshwarihala village.

Gangeppa had his eye on Balamma for a long time and forced her to have affair with him several times. He had even assaulted her once, when she resisted. However, she did not file any police complaints on the issue. But the matter was brought to the notice of village elders after which they called a meeting, where Gangeppa was warned not to trouble the lady. But, he burst inside her house early in the morning when her husband had gone out and attempted to rape the victim while she was asleep.

The girl woke up, and as she resisted, he assaulted her, poured petrol on her and set her alight. Neighbours rushed to the spot, extinguished the flames, and shifted her to the hospital immediately, but she succumbed to her injuries at hospital.

Surapura police have registered the case after recording the statement of the victim in the hospital before she deceased, and have formed special teams to catch the absconding accused.

