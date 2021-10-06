Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi head to Lakhimpur to visit farmers and kin of victims

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have left Sitapur for Lakhimpur Kheri, to meet the families of farmers who died in the riots on Sunday. Besides Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Deepender Hooda are part of the team.

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party has already arrived at the area. AAP leaders Harpal Cheema, Raghav Chadha and others have met the relatives of the Nachhatar Singh, who was one of the farmers allegedly sheared down by a vehicle driven by Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had spoken to his family on phone.

According to sources, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will visit Lakhimpur Kheri tomorrow, and meet the families of the farmers who died in the violence.

Funeral of eight people who were killed on Sunday, following violence that broke out after a car ran over protesting farmers, was also completed today. After this, UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthihad informed the media that all parties (five people per party) could visit the spot, including a delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party , led by MLA Raghav Chadha, who were detained yesterday evening around 15 km from Lakhimpur Kheri.

