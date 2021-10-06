Welcoming students back with Covid protocols and sanitizers; Mumbai schools reopen after 18 months

Mumbai: From fingertips and digital screens, students in Mumbai were ‘physically’ welcomed back to school campuses, with Covid protocols and sanitizers, along with books, balloons and flowers. Offline classes have resumed in Mumbai after more than 18 months, for classes VIII to XII in urban areas and from class V onwards in rural areas in the state.

Around 30,250 students have come back to class rooms, in schools run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Cooperation. BMC had made it mandatory that parent’s consent is necessary for students to attend school. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with students and teachers and wished them on school reopening. He also unveiled the campaign ‘My Students, My Responsibility’.

As per the Corporation reports, there are 67,361 students in Classes VIII-X in 781 civic-run schools. The BMC said that parents of around 60 per cent of these students gave consent to send their child to school. Authorities on Monday said that, around 30,250 students attended in-person classes. Of the total, 26 schools did not operate on Monday as the quarantine and vaccination centres were not shifted in time.

Under the Covid 19 protocol, all teaching staff need to be vaccinated with both doses or need to take an RT-PCR test 48 hours prior, and the reports should be verified by the school management with the laboratory. Nine parameters are mandated according to the SOP guidelines, including attendance, safety and Covid-19 hygiene, teaching, seating arrangements in classrooms, for school managements, teachers, students, and parents.