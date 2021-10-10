50 villagers fall sick after consuming ‘stale chaat’ in Uttar Pradesh

Unnao: Around 50 individuals are said to have been unwell after eating ‘stale chaat’ at a local fair in Raghunathpur village in Unnao district’s Purva block.

On Saturday, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and a team of physicians went to the village and began treating 32 critical patients and administered the required medication.

Chaos reigned in the community, following many people who complained of severe stomach ache and vomiting after getting home late on Friday night. A number of patients sought treatment from private doctors in the area and 19 of them were admitted to Purwa’s community health centre.

Villagers and their families reportedly ate ‘chaat’ at two kiosks set up during a local festival held near the Kali temple in Raghunathpur village on Friday.

According to the CMO, almost all the patients’ condition was stable.