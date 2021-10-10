‘Congrats Sidharth Shukla’ trends after late actor wins posthumous award for ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’

Television star Sidharth Shukla’s demise came as a shock to his fans, family and friends and many find it difficult to believe that such a great performer is no longer with us.

A month after his demise, Sidharth Shukla was posthumously honoured with the ‘Popular actor (male) in web series’ award for his OTT debut ‘Broken But Beautiful 3.’ This has made his admirers emotional while several fans took to their Twitter handle to express their grief, love and congratulate the late actor for his accomplishments.

#CongratulationsSidharthShukla is trending on Twitter. Take a look at some of the tweets:

CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA for winning one more title.

One more diamond is added to your crown ?.

Hope u are enjoying this from Heaven..

LOVE YOU BHAI..#SidharthShukIa — Gaurav Sharma (@_gauravsharma_1) October 8, 2021

Congrats @sidharth_shukla ???you r the only one who deserved it jaan.

There is nothing to pray except that Rita maa could have a smile or proud moment when she got to know about ur award. She don't deserve to b sad. Congratulations @SaritaTanwar#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/2sYMrAdRRS — Kanika Sharma (@It_Is_My_Place) October 8, 2021

So proud my love u deserve this nd mouch more…??????

CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA pic.twitter.com/VIHcIgf9GC — Sidnaaz_Fairytale ? (@SidnaazFairyta1) October 8, 2021

Sidharth Shukla debuted on OTT with Broken But Beautiful 3, which was released early this year. He garnered a lot of attention for his character Agastya Rao, along with Sonia Rathee, who played Rumi Desai in the series.

Sidharth passed away at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest in the early hours of September 2.