Cook sexually harasses UK diplomat at high security area in Chandigarh; arrested

A 21-year-old man was detained two days after a senior UK diplomat complained of sexual harassment in the high-security sector 10 area.

The culprit has been identified as Vishwas, a cook who lives in Naya Gaon, Mohali. They claimed to have retrieved the accused’s motorcycle from the scene of the crime and the victim had recognised the suspect.

On June 10, Vishwas allegedly assaulted another woman in Sector 26 of the UT, according to police. They stated a case had been filed in Sector 26 at the time.

Following the diplomat’s allegation, a team led by Superintendent of Police Ketan Bansal, DSP Charanjit Singh Virk and Inspector Sher Singh was formed to investigate. An officer associated with the investigation stated that Vishwas was apprehended following technological proof and human intelligence. CCTV cameras installed in Sector 10 and other intersections recorded him riding his motorbike.

The officer further added despite the fact that the motorcycle’s registration number was not visible in the film, ‘we established his route and pinpointed the suspect.’

According to a statement issued by the British High Commission, it is said that ‘we are grateful to the Chandigarh Police force for their professionalism, courtesy and efficiency.’