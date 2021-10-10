Don’t show women eating pizza, men serving tea to ladies: Iran’s TV censorship rules

You’ve undoubtedly seen a lot of advertisements of pizza and drinks on television. These ads have included both men and women, but have you ever considered prohibiting women appearing in pizza and beverage ads? Should a television show be cancelled if a man serves tea and coffee to a lady or if a woman wears leather gloves?

There is no doubt that you are shocked after reading this, but believe us, all of these unusual television censorship orders were issued under Iran’s new TV censorship law.

According to sources, new Iranian censorship standards ban television makers from depicting women eating pizza on the broadcast. Dramatists have also been advised that men should not be portrayed pouring tea to women and women should not be pictured wearing leather gloves.

The government officials issued new guidelines to broadcasters and filmmakers following a recent audit. Amir Hossein Shamshadi, the chief of public relations at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, has also ruled that women should not be shown on screen drinking any red drinks.

To ensure the new rules were strictly followed by the makers, any sequences or pictures showing men and women in domestic settings must first be approved by the IRIB. Certain Iranian streaming services may self-censor in order to avoid government fines.