Gas explosion at Zimbabwe gold mine, seven deaths.

Zimbabwe police reported on Thursday that seven people including six foreign nationals, were killed when gas cylinders exploded at the SAS gold mine in Mazowe district of Zimbabwe.

Mazowe lawmaker Fortune Chasi said that the six foreign nationals were Chinese. Chasi said that when he arrived at the site, the police were removing the bodies. Officials from the Ministry of Mines and other government agencies were present to investigate what had occurred.

According to police, the explosion occurred at a mine that was about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the capital Harare.

Paul Nyathi, a police spokesperson told the media that the officers were investigating the circumstances in which the seven people were dead when the gas cylinders at SAS mine exploded. Beside the five Chinese nationals and Zimbabweans, another person was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, Nyathi said.