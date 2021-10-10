‘In the interest of small farmers’: UP minister backs farm laws

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma said that the newly implemented farm laws are made in support of small farmers, and claimed that the three farm laws have fulfilled their long pending demands. He was responding to the comment made by BSP Chief Mayawati, who accused that the farmers are in too much distress today.

‘The new farm laws are in the interest of small farmers. Since neither Mayawati, Congress, Samajwadi Party nor RLD are happy with the development of the country, they are trying to find some alibi’, accused Sharma, the energy minister of UP. He also alleged that the major opposition parties are using farmers as their shield. ‘They are making a handful of farmers their tool to create instability’, he slammed at the opposition.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish, accused of running over farmers, was arrested on Saturday after being questioned for over 12 hours in Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Police officials said that the accused was giving ‘evasive answers’ and was not cooperating with the enquiry. He also could not backup his Alibi and was unable explain several points about his whereabouts during the incident last Sunday. Witnesses have pointed out that he was missing from the event, where he said he was at between 2 and 4 pm. His phone location also showed him closer to the crime scene, and the driver of the SUV that rammed the farmers did not appear to match the description made by him.