Modern Indian women want to stay single; want surrogacy: claims Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar claimed that modern Indian women want to stay single, unwilling to give birth even after marriage and want to get children by surrogacy. He lamented the ‘western influence’ in Indian society, further saying that people are not willing to let their parents be with them.

The minister made the remarks during the World Mental Health Day at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS). ‘“Today, I am sorry to say this; lots of modern women in India want to stay single. Even if they get married, they don’t want to give birth. They want surrogacy. So there is a paradigm shift in our thinking, which is not good. Unfortunately, today we are going in a western way. We don’t want our parents to live with us, forget about grandparents being with us’, he said.

Speaking about mental health in India, Sudhakar said that every seventh Indian has some kind of mental issues, which could be mild, moderate or severe. He added that stress management is an art and Indians can fall back on tools of yoga and meditation taught by our ancestors. He also expressed his gratitude to the NIMHANS, saying that the institute was counselling people from its digital platform and was offering tele-medicine.

