New Couple in B-Town: Rakul Preet Singh confirms her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani have announced their relationship officially on Instagram today, on the occasion of her 31st birthday. She celebrated her birthday on Instagram, by sharing a picture of them walking hand-in-hand, looking at each other with love.

Posting the picture of themselves taking a stroll in a park, Jackky Bhagnani wished the actress with this loved up wish: ‘Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart icon)’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU1ttlxKBQY/

In her reply post, Rakul Preet Singh thanked Jackky Bhagnani noting: ‘Thank you my (heart icon)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop , thank you for being you!! Here is to making more memories together.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU1x-zyq5L0/

Rakul Preet and Jackky are working together in their upcoming untitled film, currently being called ‘Production 41’. Rakul Preet Singh has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films, and Jackky Bhagnani, who has featured in films like Kal Kissne Dekha, Ajab Gazabb Love and Youngistaan, has produced Bell Bottom, Coolie No 1 and Jawaani Jaaneman.