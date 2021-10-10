Silent on murder, inflation and unemployment: Rahul Gandhi slams PM

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising his silence over the alleged murders of farmers and BJP workers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, rising inflation, the surge in the oil price, and unemployment in the country.

‘PM silent- Rising inflation – oil price, unemployment, farmer and BJP worker murdered, PM violent- Lack of camera and photo ops, true criticism, Question on friends’, the Wayanad MP mocked the Prime Minister through his twitter handle.

PM silent- ????? ??????-??? ?? ???

??????????

????? ? ????? ?????????? ?? ????? PM violent- ????? ? ????? ?? ??? ???

????? ??????

??????? ?? ????? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 10, 2021

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday. On Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish, accused of running over farmers, was arrested on Saturday after being questioned for over 12 hours. Police officials said that the accused was giving ‘evasive answers’ and was not cooperating with the enquiry. Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh teased Rahul Gandhi’s visit To Lakhimpur Kheri as mere ‘Political Tourism’, accusing that there is no genuine sympathy and compassion involved in the act.

Also read: CBI arrests SI, ASI for taking bribe from rape accused Policeman, recovers Rs 50,000