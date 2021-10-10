Space tourists can travel to the stratosphere in a balloon!

Aspiring space tourists have a new option to think about. The World View Enterprises is developing a system that carries tourists to the stratosphere, in a balloon structure.

The Arizona based company announced on October 4th that they were targeting the commercial flights to the stratospheric layer of the Earth, to be launched in the year 2024.

The ride will be six to eight hours long and will take the passengers to an altitude of at least 30,000 meters from the surface of the earth, from where the passengers will be able to see the curvature of Earth against the vast blackness of the outer space.

The overall experience will last five days, which will involve travelling around the sites of natural beauty with cultural and historical significance, the representatives of World View Enterprises stated.