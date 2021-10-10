Taiwan President pledges to defend sovereignty and democracy of the country.

On Sunday, Tsai Ing-wen, the President of Taiwan will take an oath to defend the country’s sovereignty and democracy, saying the island faces problems that are more complex and severe than ever before, at a time when tensions with China have escalated.

Democratic Taiwan, which is claimed by China as Chinese territory, has come under increasing military and political pressure from China, which included mass intrusions that took place consecutively for four days by Chinese air force into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone.

Tsai will declare that Taiwan is on the front lines of defending democracy and faces extremely complicated and terrible challenges. Taiwan’s unwavering commitment to self-defence and complete determination to maintain regional peace and stability will be reiterated by the President.

Earlier on Saturday in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to achieve ‘peaceful reunification’ with Taiwan, avoiding directly mentioning the use of force following a week of tensions with the island that sparked international concern.

Taiwan reacted to President Xi Jinping’s speech by claiming that only the people of Taiwan have the right to decide Taiwan’s future. Taiwan, according to Tsai, is an independent country known officially only as the Republic of China.