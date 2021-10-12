MP engineer asks for Sundays off to go begging to erase ego; application viral

An engineer from Madhya Pradesh has gone viral for applying for a bizarre leave. In the absurd letter, he requests for Sundays off because he wants to go begging from door to door on those days. Rajkumar Yadav, a deputy engineer posted in Malwa district, reportedly explained his decision to go begging to the Hindustan Times, saying that he had flashbacks of his pervious life. As a religious pursuit, Yadav further stated that he wanted to do soul-searching to get rid of his ego. According to the senior, erasing ego should not begin with someone spending their Sundays on a whim. This may seem absurd, but there’s more to come. Yadav claimed he used to be friends with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his past life.

He further stated that he had friendship with the said political figures not under their current forms, but that all three of them were characters from the Mahabharata. Owaisi played Yadav’s friend ‘Nakul’ and Bhagwat was ‘Shakuni mama’. Yadav said he wanted to study the Gita to learn about his past lives. ‘In my previous birth (Mahabharata period) present AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was Pandava prince Nakul and also my close friend. During the same period, the present RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was Shakuni (the cunning maternal uncle of the Kauravas),’ according to a Financial Express report. Yadav said in the letter that he believed the soul was eternal. The sub engineer wanted to beg for wheat from every house to fulfill his strange wish.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Janpad Panchayat CEO Parag Panthi advised him to work on Sundays instead of begging, to remove his ego. He added that believing one could spend Sundays however one wanted was egoistic thinking. The engineer’s senior told him that he would ensure that the engineer worked on Sundays as part of this spiritual pursuit.