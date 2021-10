Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced a public holiday on October 19 on account of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday is observed on the 12th of Rabi Al-Awwal – the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Also Read; Emirates Airline extends flight suspension from this country

Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE had announced October 21 as a holiday .Kuwait had also announced October 21 as a holiday.