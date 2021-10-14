Land dispute: Mother and son murdered by relatives in Jharkhand

Medininagar: A woman and her son were allegedly murdered by their relatives over a land dispute within the family. The incident happened in Khairadohar village, Palamu district, Jharkhand on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Prabhu Singh and his mother, were the paternal uncle and grandmother of the suspects. Meanwhile, the police said that two accused have surrendered in Medininagar Town police station. The accused men have also handed over the axe used to commit the crime.

Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha said a police team has been sent to the spot for investigation. He added that further investigation on the case is underway.