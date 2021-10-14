Santosh Sivan receives UAE golden visa

Dubai: Malayalam filmmaker and renowned cinematographer Santosh Sivan received the UAE Golden Visa. Earlier several Malayalam actors had received the Golden Visa.

Malayalam super stars Mohanlal and Mammootty where the first Malayalam actors to receive the Golden Visa, later it was granted to Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Nyla Usha,Asha Sharath, Asif Ali, Mithun Ramesh, Lal Jose and Meera Jasmine too.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.