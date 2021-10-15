Splendid win of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics instilled confidence, lead to awakening in society: Bhagwat

Recognizing Indian athletes’ achievements in the recent Tokyo Olympics, RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday that they should be commended for their devotion and discipline.

During his annual Vijaydashmi message, Bhagwat stated that the athletes’ efforts, as well as the gold, silver, and bronze medals they have earned, have instilled fresh confidence and awakened our selfhood in society, adding, ‘the contribution drive for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple witnessed an overwhelming and devotional response which is a testimony to this awakening.’

On the festival of Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, the RSS head performed ‘shastra puja’ in Nagpur and also paid his respects to RSS founders KB Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar at their samadhi sthal.