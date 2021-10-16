Fuel prices reaches all-time high

New Delhi: The price of petroleum fuels hiked again in the country. Consequently, the rate of petrol and diesel touched an all-time high. The public sector oil companies hiked the price of petrol by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 37 paise per litre.

This is the 15th increase in petrol price and the 18th for diesel. In the last 21 days, petrol price was hiked by Rs 5.87 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.07 per litre.

Petrol is priced at Rs 105.49 a litre and diesel is at Rs 94.22 per litre in Delhi. Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 106.10 and Rs 97.33 respectively in Kolkata and Rs 102.70 and Rs 98.59 in Chennai respectively.

Petrol price has crossed Rs 100 mark across the country. Diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh. The price of fuels differ from state to state depending on the local taxes and transportation charge.