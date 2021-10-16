IndiGo Airline announces new domestic flight services

Jaipur: IndiGo Airline will operate direct flight services connecting Bhubaneswar and Jaipur from November 2. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed this in a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The budget air carrier will operate three flights in a week.

‘I hope that the connectivity between Temple City, Bhubaneswar and Pink City, Jaipur would not only enhance tourist footfall but would also provide a boost to economic activities in both the states’, Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier written a letter to Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking his intervention in starting flight services between the two cities.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry allowed airlines to operate domestic flights without any capacity restrictions from October 18 onwards. At present, the air carriers are operating with 85% capacity.