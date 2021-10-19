‘No sweets in the kitchen until Aryan’s release’: Gauri Khan’s strict orders to staff in Mannat

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the mood at Mannat has grown gloomy ever since. In previous reports, it was reported that Gauri kept a ‘mandate’ during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and prayed constantly for the return of her son after he was granted bail. Now it has been revealed that Gauri has strictly instructed the staff at Mannat not to cook anything sweet until Aryan is released.

According to India Today, Shah Rukh and Gauri have been unenthusiastic about the celebrations outside. In addition, Gauri has commanded the kitchen staff not to cook sweets until Aryan is released. A source said there was an incident where the staff cooked kheer on one of the lunch menus. Gauri stopped it immediately and told the staff that sweets would no longer be prepared in the Mannat kitchen until her son Aryan is out.

According to the insider, ‘Like any mother, Gauri too is extremely upset over Aryan’s arrest. Gauri is doing all she can to get help from her friends and well-wishers. All calls to her were answered with the same message: ‘Please pray for my son’. Even though Gauri isn’t religious, she prays day and night to seek divine help to release Aryan’. In the meantime, it was reported how Shah Rukh postponed shooting his upcoming films Pathan and Atlee’s next until this case is cleared.