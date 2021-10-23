‘Rethink our agro-policies’: Varun Gandhi slams farm laws, UP Govt

Lucknow: BJP MP Varun Gandhi posted a tweet on Saturday, criticising the farm laws, and slamming the BJP Government in Uttar Pradesh. The Philibit MP posted a video of an Uttar Pradesh farmer setting his crop on fire after failing to get it sold, and penned that the need of the hour is to rethink the agricultural policies.

The video shows a farmer throwing kerosene on his crop, and despite some people trying to hold him back, he sets fire to the whole thing. ‘A farmer from Uttar Pradesh – Samodh Singh – was going from mandi (wholesale market) to mandi for 15 days trying to sell his crop. After failing to do so, in desperation, he burned his entire crop. What has this system reduced farmers to? We need to rethink our agriculture policy’, Gandhi penned its caption.

The MP, who was dumped from the BJP’s National Executive after speaking on behalf of farmers protesting the new laws and calling for justice for those killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, have been constantly critising the government, in recent times. On Thursday, he had tweeted the photos of floods in UP Terai region, and slammed the Yogi Adityanath administration.

