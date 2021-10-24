‘I had to put on several kilos for Bunty Aur Babli 2’: Saif

The makers of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ revealed the first look of Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan’s characters, and fans were disappointed to see Saif gain a substantial amount of weight as the ‘OG Bunty’. Saif states that he is glad he went through the process to make his character look believable by gaining the extra pounds. He also said that due to his busy shooting schedule, he had to ‘gain several pounds and then lose them quickly.’

With the latest character reveal, the actor is seen with his heavy paunch as Rani measures his waist with an inch tape. The actor will be playing the role of railway ticket collector Rakesh. ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is directed by Varun V. Sharma and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

Regarding his weight gain for his role, Saif said, ‘I’m glad I went through the process because Rakesh aka the OG Bunty looks believable in the film.’ The actor of ‘Bhoot Police’ further elaborated on his character, saying ‘He is a family man, who has quit conning people. He has settled down. He is endearing, his struggles are real. He was a legend and now he is a nobody. He craves to be known and that’s what makes him disappointed about how his life has shaped up. He wants to feel important.’

Despite giving a glimpse into Saif’s character, the makers made a hilarious dig at his paunch, writing, ‘The w?e?i?g?h?t? wait is over! Bunty is READY! Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer out on 25th October! Celebrate Bunty Aur Babli 2 with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21’. A colourful avatar of Rani Mukherji as ‘Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj’ was also on display.

The film, which is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, was originally scheduled to release in June 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will now be released on November 19, 2021. The lead actors wrapped their Abu Dhabi shoot in March 2020.