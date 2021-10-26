PM Modi to attend ASEAN-India Summit virtually on October 28

The Sultan of Brunei has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 18th ASEAN-India Summit, which will take place virtually on October 28. The PM will also participate remotely at the 16th East Asia Summit on October 27.

Heads of State or Government from ASEAN nations will attend the ASEAN-India Summit.

According to the MEA, the summit will examine the state of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and assess progress in key sectors such as Covid-19 and Health, Trade and Commerce, Connectivity, and Education and Culture.

In addition, the Prime Minister will attend the 16th East Asia Summit. This summit is the Indo-primary Pacific’s leaders-led event.