A new film censorship law to protect national security, in Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong’s legislature implemented a new film censorship law to ‘safeguard national security,’ despite critics argue it will stifle creativity in the former British colony’s world-famous film sector and severely restrict liberties.

Last year, China imposed a broad national security ordinance on Hong Kong, and the legislature now has no opposition members after mass resignations from the pro-democracy movement in protest of the removal of several colleagues.

The film censorship law, according to the Hong Kong government, is aimed at the content that endorses, supports, glorifies, encourages and/or incites conduct that might damage national security.

The law gives Hong Kong’s chief secretary, the city’s second-highest official, the authority to revoke a film’s licence if it is found to be harmful to national security interests.

Violations of the law might result in up to three years in prison and fines of up to HK$1 million ($128,400).