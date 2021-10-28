‘Those who do hatred and violence in the name of Hindu are not Hindus, they are hypocrites’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched severe criticism against the Union government over the alleged attacks on mosques and Muslim neighborhoods in north Tripura.

‘Our Muslim brothers are being brutalized in Tripura. Those who do hatred and violence in the name of Hindu are not Hindus, they are hypocrites. How long will the government continue to pretend to be blind and deaf?’, tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: ‘They’ll arrest me’: Wankhede moves Bombay HC, demands probe by any Central agency

Earlier a mosque was allegedly attacked in Panisagar sub-division and several houses of Muslims were also vandalized, after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) took out a rally in the area. The VHP was protesting the vandalism of Durga Puja venues and temples in Bangladesh.

The BJP set up a five-member committee to investigate into the incidents of violence. The party’s state in-charge Vinod Sonkar said that the committee contains people from minority communities. BJP also accused that CPM and TMC are behind the attacks.