Opening date of Dubai’s Miracle Garden announced

Dubai: The opening date of Miracle Garden in Dubai announced. The largest natural flower garden in the world will be opened for visitors from November 1.

The garden houses more than 150 million flowers of more than 120 varieties. In these some flowers have never been cultivated in the Gulf region. The parks also has an ‘aerial floating lady’ dressed in exotic flowers and a revamped amphitheater.

The garden spread across around 72,000 square meters. It has a 400 meter walking track and track will also be used for daily entertainment shows including costume and floral parades, street performers, Zumba sessions and other physical and recreational activities.

Dubai Miracle Garden will be open daily from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm during weekdays and from 9:00 am until 11:00 pm on Friday and Saturday and public holidays. Children below the age of three and people of determination will be allowed free entry.