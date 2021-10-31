‘TMC will form a government in Goa’, claims Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that his party will form a government in Goa within the next three months. He said that TMC has already started organizational activities in Goa and will oust the BJP from power.

Assembly elections will be held in Goa next year. The assembly elections will be held along with polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Also Read: BJP leader Rajib Banerjee rejoins Trinamool Congress

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had visited the state for three days and held meeting with regional parties in the state. The ruling BJP is facing challenges from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and TMC.